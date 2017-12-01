Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Won't play Sunday
West (not injury-related) will not play Sunday against the Jets.
Kareem Hunt will thus head the Chiefs' Week 13 backfield, with Akeem Hunt in line to serve in a backup/change-of-pace role in Sunday's contest.
