Jones accrued two solo tackles and one sack Saturday against the Chargers.

Jones posted an identical stat line the previous week, although he played just 36 of 64 defensive snaps in Week 15. The Chiefs face the Dolphins in Week 16, and QB Jay Cutler has been a tough man to bring down with a 4.9 percent sack percentage -- eighth in the league.

