The Chiefs picked up the option on Jones' contract, which pays him an extra $4.25 million in incentives and gives Kansas City the ability to franchise tag Jones this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This move is more of a bookkeeping matter than anything else, as Jones was due the extra incentive money regardless. The All-Pro defensive lineman is still scheduled to hit the free-agent market this offseason, but this restructuring allows Kansas City to franchise tag Jones if the team chooses to do so. Expect the 29-year-old to attract lots of attention after accumulating 30 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks and an additional 2.5 tackles for loss in 2023.