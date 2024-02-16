The Chiefs picked up the option on Jones' contract, which pays him an extra $4.25 million in incentives and gives Kansas City the ability to franchise tag Jones this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This move is more of a bookkeeping matter than anything else, as Jones was due the extra incentive money regardless. The All-Pro defensive lineman is still scheduled to hit the free-agent market this offseason, but this restructuring allows Kansas City to franchise tag Jones if the team chooses to do so. Expect the 29-year-old to attract lots of attention after accumulating 30 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks and an additional 2.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: All clear for Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Ready after first week of SB prep•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Injury status improves•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Dealing with quad injury•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Another big year in 2023•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Gets sack in second straight game•