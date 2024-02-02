Jones (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated injury report after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimate.

The First Team All-Pro played on 84 percent of the defensive snaps in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory over the Ravens. Jones' status Friday will be worth monitoring as Kansas City continues to prepare for its Feb. 11 Super Bowl matchup with San Francisco. The five-time All-Pro has four tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in the postseason.