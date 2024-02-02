Jones (quad) was limited at Friday's practice but doesn't have an injury designation after the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers.

Jones popped up on the Chiefs' estimated injury report Wednesday as a non-participant due to a quad issue, but he's since been able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions and there's no indication that he won't be ready come Feb. 11. The First Team All-Pro still has one more week to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, so even if he has limitations during practice next week, it appears as if he's ready to play through his injury.