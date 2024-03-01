Kansas City has felt "growing optimism" about re-signing Jones to a new contract before free agency per a league source, Nate Taylor and Dianna Russini of The Athletic report.

The Chiefs are hoping to have Jones officially re-signed prior to March 11, when free agents become eligible to begin negotiations with other teams around the league. The standout pass rusher is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him in the ballpark of $30 million annually, which would put him behind Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald. The All-Pro defensive lineman has compiled 25.5 sacks across the last two seasons, and he made game-changing plays in each of Kansas City's last two Super Bowl victories, making his value to the team undeniable. A recent restructure would allow the Chiefs to place the franchise tag on Jones if desirable, but L'Jarius Sneed seems like a likelier candidate for such a transaction.