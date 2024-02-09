Jones (quad) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers.

Despite his quad injury, Jones was able to log a full week of practice and he's in line to play in Sunday's affair. The 29-year-old defensive lineman received first-team All-Pro honors for the second year in a row in 2023, putting up 30 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games. Jones has also tallied four total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections during this Chiefs' playoff run, and he'll look to add to those totals in Super Bowl LVIII.