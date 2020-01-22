Play

Jones (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones was held back during the AFC championship, as he played 28 of 66 defensive snaps (42 percent) due to the calf injury. He's in line for an increased role in the big game, though, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. "I think he feels pretty good," Reid said. "He didn't have a setback, so that was good." Jones will still need to avoid a setback over the next two weeks of practice as well, and he'll likely carry the limited tag until Super Bowl Sunday.

