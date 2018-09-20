Chiefs' Chris Jones: Practices in full
Jones (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice
Jones seems to have fully recovered from the groin injury which held him out of practice to begin the week. The 24-year-old defensive end seems on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
