Edwards-Helaire rushed 26 times for 161 yards and caught all four of his targets for eight yards in Monday's 26-17 win over the Bills.

Edwards-Helaire was a force on the ground, gashing a usually stout Buffalo defense for a new career-best rushing total. The rookie also caught everything thrown his way, but amid pouring rain for the duration of Monday's game, his running ability is what fueled Kansas City's bounce-back victory. After not topping 65 yards since his NFL debut, Edwards-Helaire made a strong statement to remain the Chiefs' lead tailback even after the team's recent signing of Le'Veon Bell. Of course, Bell was unable to suit up Monday while still completing the required five days of COVID-19 testing, but as long as he clears that protocol, Bell could be in the fold for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, in which case the distribution of snaps and touches between he and Edwards-Helaire would be rather worthwhile to monitor.