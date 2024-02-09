Edwards-Helaire practiced in a limited capacity Thursday due to an illness.

Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), the Chiefs' top running back, has been operating without practice restrictions this week, but reserve RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), who was designation to return from IR on Saturday, has been limited, and Edwards-Helaire joined him in that regard Thursday. As such, the situation behind Pacheco is up in the air just three days before Super Bowl LVIII versus the 49ers, with La'Mical Perine currently the healthy backfield option on the active roster.