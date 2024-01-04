Edwards-Helaire (illness) doesn't appear Wednesday on the Chiefs' initial Week 18 injury report.

Edwards-Helaire missed the team's Week 17 win over the Bengals due to an illness, but he was apparently back to full health as the Chiefs began Week 18 prep. With Kansas City locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs regardless of how Week 18 games play out, a healthy Edwards-Helaire could be in store for an expanded role Sunday against the Chargers, along with several of the team's other reserves. Top running back Isiah Pacheco (quadriceps/shoulder) sat out Wednesday's practice and may be headed for a limited workload regardless of whether he's active for Sunday's contest.