Edwards-Helaire notched two rushes for one yard and gathered in one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Chargers.

While Edwards-Helaire was active for Sunday's regular-season finale, he only took the field for 11 offensive snaps, yielding the vast majority of work to La'Michael Perine, who rushed 21 times for 76 yards. CEH should slot in as a backup for the Chiefs' upcoming playoff run, which begins with a wild-card clash with the Dolphins on Saturday. He could slot into a larger role should Isiah Pacheco miss any postseason action with Jerick McKinnon (groin) already on injured reserve.