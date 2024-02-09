Edwards-Helaire (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for the Super Bowl against San Francisco on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant before returning to full participation Friday. His illness apparently isn't serious, with his role in the Super Bowl now partially depending on whether Jerick McKinnon -- listed as questionable -- is activated from injured reserve and ultimately able to return from the sports hernia surgery he had in December. With McKinnon out for the past month and a half, Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco have mostly shared the playing time in clear passing situations.