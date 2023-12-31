Edwards-Helaire (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In the words of Rapoport, Edwards-Helaire "should" be able to go after missing practice Thursday and Friday before earning a questionable tag for Week 17. Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder) is also expected to play after clearing the concussion protocol. Assuming he's truly healthy, Pacheco should continue to handle the lion's share of the Chiefs' backfield opportunities.
