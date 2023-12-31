Edwards-Helaire (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported Saturday that Edwards-Helaire was on track to play Sunday, the fourth-year running back ultimately didn't show enough improvement in his recovery from the illness that kept him from practicing Thursday and Friday to give it a go for Week 17. With Edwards-Helaire sidelined, the Chiefs are left with La'Mical Perine and Keaontay Ingram as their depth options behind lead back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), whose practice time had also been limited this week while he was in concussion protocol. Pacheco could nonetheless be tasked with handling a workhorse role out of the backfield Sunday, given the lack of snaps Perine and Ingram have seen with Kansas City this season.