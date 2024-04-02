Edwards-Helaire has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards-Helaire, who turns 25 on April 11, is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he carried 70 times for 223 yards and a TD, while catching 17 of his 22 targets for 188 yards and a receiving score in 15 regular-season contests. Now that he's signed on for a fifth year with the Chiefs, the 2020 first-rounder is set to continue to work in a complementary role behind top option Isiah Pacheco in a backfield that also currently rosters La'Mical Perine, Keaontay Ingram, Deneric Prince, Hassan Hall and Louis Rees-Zammit. In that context, Edwards-Helaire's fantasy upside is modest as long as Pacheco is healthy and available.