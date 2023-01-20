The Chiefs didn't activate Edwards-Helaire (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Jaguars, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

On Tuesday, Edwards-Helaire mixed into drills for the first time since sustaining a high-ankle sprain Week 11. Getting designated for return from IR gave the third-year pro a chance to get back on Kansas City's active roster, but coach Andy Reid quelled that notion Thursday, telling Nate Taylor of The Athletic that the team was unlikely to make such a transaction. Because that has come to pass, Edwards-Helaire will remain sidelined while Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones man the backfield.