Edwards-Helaire (ankle) wasn't activated from IR ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.
With Edwards-Helaire, who last saw game action in Week 11, still unavailable, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are in line to continue to pace Kansas City's ground game versus Cincinnati. Edwards-Helaire will thus next target a potential return to action if the Chiefs are able to advance to the Super Bowl.
