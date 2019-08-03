Williams (hamstring) will not practice Saturday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams is closing in on a full week of missed practice time, which is a source of frustration for head coach Andy Reid, who praised the likes of Carlos Hyde, when referencing the absence of his expected starting running back, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "He's missed quite a bit," Reid noted of Williams. "He's missed a lot of plays. It's been great for these other guys. (Carlos Hyde) has done a nice job. He's got a lot of reps and he's taking advantage of them." While Hyde has proven to be a capable two-down back in the past, he's not not viewed as an immediate threat to Williams' perch atop the Chiefs' running back depth chart. In the absence of a precise timetable for his expected return, we'll consider Willams day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories