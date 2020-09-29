Robinson didn't catch his only target in Monday's win over the Ravens.
Robinson did very little to impact Monday's scorebook despite playing the third-most snaps among receivers yet again behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. In terms of fantasy intrigue, Robinson is clearly fourth in the pecking order behind Hill Watkins and Mecole Hardman, who put up an impressive performance Monday despite a limited snap count. It would not be surprising if Hardman surpasses Robinson at some point in terms of playing time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Minimal impact in Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Third in snaps at wideout•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Going back to Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Quiet during playoffs•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returns to full practice•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Under the weather•