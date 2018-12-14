Robinson notched two catches for seven yards and a touchdown on three targets Thursday versus the Chargers.

While Robinson wasn't targeted nearly as much as the seven he received last week against the Ravens, he made the most of it by reaching the end zone for just the second time this season. His added involvement last week may have been an anomaly given his dip to just 36 offensive snaps played in Thursday's affair. Robinson could remain involved as the regular season closes out, however, with Sammy Watkins (foot) potentially done for the regular season.