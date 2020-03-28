Play

Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Going back to Kansas City

Robinson will re-sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson spent his first four seasons in Kansas City and will now enter his fifth there as well. The 25-year-old pass catcher hauled in 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. His yardage nearly doubled his first three seasons combined. With Tyreek HIll, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman still ahead of him on the depth chart, he will presumably be used similarly in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories