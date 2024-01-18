Tranquill compiled 79 tackles (54 solo), 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles during the 2023 regular season.

While the Chiefs still counted on Tranuill to produce when he was on the field, his 552 snaps in 2023 pale in comparison to the 935 he logged a season ago in the final year of his rookie deal with the Chargers, hence the nearly halving of his 146 tackles from 2022. Tranquill's contract granted him just a season in KC, so he'll head to the offseason looking for a new deal in 2024.