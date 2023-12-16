Tranquill (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 15 game against New England.

Tranquill sat out last Sunday's loss to the Bills while in concussion protocol, but he appears to be past the issue, as the Chiefs didn't give him an injury designation for Week 15. The veteran should thus be able to suit up and resume his near every-down role this Sunday against the Patriots. Prior to an early exit against Green Bay in Week 13 due to the head injury, Tranquill had logged at least seven tackles in a season-high four straight games.