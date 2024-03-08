Tranquill signed a three-year, $19 million contract with the Chiefs on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.
Tranquill joined Kansas City last offseason and stepped into a significant role in the defense -- particularly when either Nick Bolton or Willie Gay missed time. He'll now be locked into a long-term deal with the team and see the field plenty moving forward.
