Tranquill (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Tranquill left early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Tests confirmed the concussion, so he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Tranquill will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 14 against the Bills.
