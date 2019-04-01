Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah: Dealt to Kansas City

The Browns traded Ogbah to the Chiefs on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 32nd overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft started each of his 40 games in three seasons for the Browns, recording 122 tackles (70 solo), 12.5 sacks and 17 passes defensed. While his pass-rushing skill never progressed after a 5.5-sack rookie campaign, Ogbah at least proved to be a solid run defender with a propensity for batting down throws. He became expandable after the Browns traded for Olivier Vernon, while the Chiefs have an obvious need for an edge rusher after losing Dee Ford and Justin Houston earlier this offseason. Ogbah likely will handle one of the starting spots at defensive end as the Chiefs transition to a 4-3 scheme under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

