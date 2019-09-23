Ogbah recorded two tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks and one defended pass during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens.

Ogbah now has 2.5 sacks in three games. The 25-year-old appears to be thriving in his role as a rotational pass rusher and complement to Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. He'll look to log another strong performance Week 4 against the Lions.