Ogbah (pectoral) finished the 2019 season with 32 tackles (23 solo) and 5.5 sacks over 10 games.

A torn pectoral muscle ended Ogbah's season after just 10 contests, but he was in line for career-best output across the board prior to the injury. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will presumably find a number of suitors vying for his services.

