Clark (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Clark's knee swelled up following last week's win over the Jets, but he was able to log two straight limited practices to close out the week. That bodes well for his chances to play, although he'll likely be closely monitored over the weekend. The 27-year-old defensive end has produced three sacks and 16 quarterback pressures through eight games, so any replacement would be a steep downgrade to the Chiefs' pass rush. Mike Danna and Taco Charlton are the top candidates to step in if Clark can't go.