Butker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra points Sunday versus the Saints.
Butker has not missed a kick in any of the last five games, hitting true on all nine of his field-goal attempts and 16 of his extra-point tries. He remains a viable fantasy option in the last two weeks of the regular season, but it's worth noting he has topped two field-goal attempts just once over the last five games.
