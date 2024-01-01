Butker made all six field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals.

Butker was on the field early and often. First to make the point after on an Isiah Pacheco touchdown, but then for six field goals to help push the Chiefs to victory. The Georgia Tech product was good from 54, 43, 27, 24, 48 and 46 yards out in the contest. He's now 31-for-33 this season on FGAs, which is good for a 94% conversion rate. Next up for Butker and the Chiefs is a Week 18 matchup with the Chargers.