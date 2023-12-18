Butker converted two of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-17 win at New England.

After making all of his first 23 field-goal tries this year, Butker finally suffered a blemish to his stat sheet in Week 15 when he pushed a 39-yard attempt wide right in the first quarter. Kansas City's offense is still very good, and Butker is still nearly automatic, so weather should be the most legitimate concern for him for the remainder of the fantasy season.