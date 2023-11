Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Butker's field goal came from 32 yards out late in the fourth quarter to push Kansas City's lead to 31-17. The 28-year-old remains perfect on the season, going 20-for-20 on FGAs and 28-for-28 on PATs. Next up for Butker and the Chiefs is a Week 13 visit to Green Bay.