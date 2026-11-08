Butker missed his only field-goal attempt and made all five of his PATs during Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets.

Butker pushed his only field-goal try wide right from 51 yards out in the final moments of the first half. The kicker has now gone 12-for-19 on field-goal attempts this season, and head coach Andy Reid was asked about Butker's future following the game, stating that he'll "address that" as the team prepares for Week 10, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. The team signed veteran Justin Tucker to the practice squad in late October, and Tucker could get a shot with the active roster in Butker's place.