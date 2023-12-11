Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Bills.

Butker tied the game at 14 for the Chiefs with a 27-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for his only FGA. With that make, plus both of his PATs, the Georgia Tech product remains perfect on the season in both categories. Only Randy Bullock has achieved this feat so far this season, but he's only appeared in four games for the Giants. Butker's next opportunities will come in Week 15 against the Patriots.