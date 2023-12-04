Butker converted both of his two field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 27-19 loss at Green Bay.

Both of Butker's field goals came from within 40 yards after the Chiefs' offense stalled out in the red zone, so it was a relatively easy day at the office despite the freezing weather. Kansas City still has a top-10 offense, and Butker still hasn't missed this season, so weather will be the only concern in Week 14 when the Chiefs host a beatable Bills defense.