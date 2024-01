Butker made both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers.

Butker first connected from 22 yards out before making a 41-yard attempt with 54 seconds left in the game, which gave Kansas City the victory. The Georgia Tech product had a stellar campaign, missing just two times on 35 FGAs this season, good for a 94 percent conversion rate.