Butker converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Butker didn't attempt an extra-point on the day, as the first touchdown resulted in a botched snap by punter Dustin Colquitt and the second was a two-point conversion to make up the lost points. Even with a tough Bears defense up next, the Chiefs offense should move the ball enough to get Butker tries again in Week 16.