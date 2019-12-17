Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Nails three more field goals
Butker converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Butker didn't attempt an extra-point on the day, as the first touchdown resulted in a botched snap by punter Dustin Colquitt and the second was a two-point conversion to make up the lost points. Even with a tough Bears defense up next, the Chiefs offense should move the ball enough to get Butker tries again in Week 16.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Big Week 14 kicking day•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Flawless in Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect on slow offensive night•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Game-tying field goal blocked•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Nails game-winner as time expires•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on deep kick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.