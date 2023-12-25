Watch Now:

Pacheco was diagnosed with a concussion during Monday's game versus the Raiders and won't return.

At the time of his departure in the third quarter, Pacheco had 11 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown and four catches (on four targets) for zero yards to his name. With Jerick McKinnon (groin) on injured reserve, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is slated to lead the Chiefs backfield moving forward.

