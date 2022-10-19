McKinnon recorded two carries for one yard and caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

McKinnon played 29 of the Chiefs' 67 offensive snaps, but the veteran wasn't able to get much going in the contest. Fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the backfield in rushing attempts (9), but he played one less snap than McKinnon. Nonetheless, the fluid Chiefs' backfield makes the 30-year-old difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. This is likely to remain the case when the Chiefs visit the 49ers in Week 7.