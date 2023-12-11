McKinnon carried the ball four times for 19 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

With Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) sidelined, Clyde Edwards-Helaire got the start at running back for Kansas City and saw 13 touches, but it was McKinnon who got into the end zone on a seven-yard run in the second quarter. It's the veteran RB's first score on the ground in almost exactly a year, although he's caught three TD passes in 2023. If Pacheco isn't ready to return in Week 15 against the Patriots, McKinnon and Edwards-Helaire figure to split snaps again.