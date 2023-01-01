McKinnon rushed twice for four yards and brought in five of six targets for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

McKinnon's notable contributions unsurprisingly came through the air, with the elite pass-catching back scoring from six and three yards out in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. McKinnon now has seven receiving touchdowns in the last five contests, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 18 road battle against the Raiders that he should see action in considering the Chiefs will still be battling for the top seed in the AFC.