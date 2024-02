Thuney (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers.

The first-team All-Pro hasn't been able to practice since sustaining a pectoral injury during the Chiefs' divisional-round win, so it's no surprise that he won't be suiting up for Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City is expected roll with Nick Allegretti at left guard in Thuney's stead.