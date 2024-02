Thuney (pectoral) is unlikely to be available for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Kevin Patra of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Head coach Andy Reid said it's a long shot that Thuney practices this week as he is still recovering from a strained pectoral during the team's division-round victory. If the 31-year-old can't suit up versus the 49ers on Sunday, Nick Allegretti should get the start at left guard for the second consecutive game.