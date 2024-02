Thuney (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Thuney was ruled out ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers, so his move to IR doesn't come as a surprise. With Thuney off the 53-man roster, the Chiefs were able to open up a spot for running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), who was reinstated from IR in a corresponding move. Nick Allegretti is expected to start at left guard in the Super Bowl in Thuney's stead.