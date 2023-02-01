Watson (illness) was listed as a full participant on the Chiefs' estimated injury report Wednesday.
Watson was inactive for the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals due to an illness that surfaced late in the week, but he appears to have cleared the aliment and should be full go for Kansas City's Super Bowl prep. The fifth-year wideout played 37 snaps during the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Jaguars and secured his lone target for 12 yards. He also appeared in all 17 of Kansas City's regular-season contests, totaling 15 receptions on 34 targets for 315 yards and two scores.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Inactive for AFC Championship Game•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Small contribution in 2022•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Minimal involvement in passing game•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Comes up empty in Week 14•