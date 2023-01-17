Watson gathered in 1 of 2 targets for 67 yards during Saturday's 31-13 victory against the Raiders.

Watson beat his defender down the left sideline to reel in a perfectly placed deep shot from Patrick Mahomes on just the second play of the game, giving the Chiefs a first and goal inside the five-yard line. While it was an excellent way to start his day, Watson didn't contribute anything more to the box score. He's been targeted two or fewer times in six of the last seven games and has just three total catches in the last six. Despite logging north of 50 percent of the snaps most weeks of the second half, Watson doesn't get involved enough in the passing attack to warrant a look in most playoff formats and finishes out the regular season with just 15 grabs for 315 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets. He enters the offseason slated to become an unrestricted free agent, so it's too early to tell where he will be playing in 2023.