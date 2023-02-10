Toney (ankle/hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.
The Chiefs held Toney out of drills during the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVII due to a combination of ankle and hamstring injuries. He kicked off this week with a cap on his reps Wednesday, a practice in which coach Andy Reid said Toney was "doing everything," per James Palmer of NFL Network. While his listing during that session said otherwise, Toney appears to have put any questions about his health behind him following Thursday's session. After Kansas City placed Mecole Hardman (pelvis) on injured reserve Monday, the team now is prepared to roll with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Toney as its top three wide receivers Sunday versus the Eagles.
